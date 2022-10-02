Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.