Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 185.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

