Bogart Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,315,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $727,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,154,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 1,815,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.