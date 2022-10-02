Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 390 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

