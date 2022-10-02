Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 148,590 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

