Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 231 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $220.47 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $168.72 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.88 and a 200 day moving average of $220.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,469 shares of company stock valued at $54,068,982 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

