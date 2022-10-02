Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

