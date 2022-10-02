Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $168.72 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,469 shares of company stock valued at $54,068,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

