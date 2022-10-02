Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,315 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE TOL opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

