Bogart Wealth LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $64.46.

