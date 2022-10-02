Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,359,981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

