Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHA stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.