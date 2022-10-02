Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69.

