Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.09 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 49,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 197,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.00 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

