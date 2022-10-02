Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799,861 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.47% of Kornit Digital worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,889,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $26.61 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

