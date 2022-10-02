Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $179.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.33.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.