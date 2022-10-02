Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 8,513 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.55% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,205,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 24.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.02. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.