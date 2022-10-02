Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 42,156 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,229.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,144.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 46,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 888.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Shopify by 1,433.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Shopify by 1,785.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of SHOP opened at $26.94 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

