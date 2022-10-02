Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 20,218.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.01 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

