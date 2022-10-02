Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 4,431 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $253,934,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $53.47 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

