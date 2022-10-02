Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 20,218.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

