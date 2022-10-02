Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 255,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of United Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

UAL opened at $32.53 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

