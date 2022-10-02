218,591 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Halliburton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

