Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $145.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

