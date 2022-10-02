Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PM opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

