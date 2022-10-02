Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.72.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

