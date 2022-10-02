Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

