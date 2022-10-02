CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

