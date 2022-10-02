Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $515,268,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %

SNPS stock opened at $305.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

