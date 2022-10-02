Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $210.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

