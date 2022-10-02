Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,560 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

