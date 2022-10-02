Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $470.32 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

