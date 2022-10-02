Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $45,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $235.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

