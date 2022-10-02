Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 460,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 517,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

