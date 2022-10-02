Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,570 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 1.6 %

ENB stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.