Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $64,167,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $148,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.9% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

NYSE:HUM opened at $485.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

