NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,540,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,335,489,000 after buying an additional 354,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,119,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $623,352,000 after buying an additional 946,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $5,853,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

