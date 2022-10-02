UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNH opened at $505.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.