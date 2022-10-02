Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of BRX opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

