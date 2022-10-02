Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300,546 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Tutor Perini worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 69,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 477,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 284,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.62). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $861.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

