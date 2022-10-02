Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRU opened at $85.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.