New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $57.42 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.



