New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $60.13 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.76%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

