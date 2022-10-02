New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $675,103,000 after purchasing an additional 122,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,144 shares of company stock worth $9,475,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

