New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,000 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

STLD stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

