Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 96.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,761 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE JCI opened at $49.22 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

