New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

