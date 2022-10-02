New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,400 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $174.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.02 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average of $185.70.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

