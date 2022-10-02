New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 133.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $839.37 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $840.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $834.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.56.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

