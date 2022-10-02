New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ResMed by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average is $222.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

